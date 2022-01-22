ANON (ANON) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 51.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a total market capitalization of $80,482.77 and $27.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ANON has traded 52.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

