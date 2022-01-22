Anoncoin (ANC) Trading Up 20% Over Last 7 Days

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $107,598.69 and $24.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

