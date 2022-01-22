Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $641.78

Anpario plc (LON:ANP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 641.78 ($8.76) and traded as low as GBX 606 ($8.27). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 610 ($8.32), with a volume of 12,416 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Anpario in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.92) target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of £141.75 million and a PE ratio of 32.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 618.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 641.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

