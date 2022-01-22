Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 236,297 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of Antares Pharma worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

