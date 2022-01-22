Anyswap (ANY) Trading Down 35% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 35% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $360.25 million and $38.85 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $19.33 or 0.00054964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.12 or 0.06950743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00058459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,040.30 or 0.99649805 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.