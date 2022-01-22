Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,814 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Apartment Income REIT worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.57. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

