ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.21 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001682 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $53.18 million and $3.21 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052094 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.51 or 0.06830291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,072.60 or 1.00253284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003313 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 90,406,199 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

