Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Reaches $1.51 on Major Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $497,061.31 and $151,777.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00004275 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00174135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00034645 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00365361 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00065178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

