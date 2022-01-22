Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Inscription Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 278,119 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.2% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Apple by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 27,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Apple by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 80,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 244,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,548,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 81,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

