Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.9% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Apple stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

