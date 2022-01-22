Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.5% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Apple by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 80,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 244,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 81,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 28,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

