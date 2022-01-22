Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,240,000. Boxwood Ventures Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,083,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,424,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $343,053,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

