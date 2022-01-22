Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.45. 873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,303 shares during the period. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 37.43% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.