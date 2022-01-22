AquariusCoin (ARCO) Price Reaches $0.0562 on Exchanges

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded up 31.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, AquariusCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. AquariusCoin has a total market capitalization of $210,191.29 and approximately $3.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,292.23 or 1.89999998 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin Coin Profile

AquariusCoin (ARCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 3,741,793 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AquariusCoin’s official website is aquariuscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in the Proof of Stake phase. It uses the Scrypt algorithm and has a 64 second block time. “

