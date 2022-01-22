ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.86

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $3.42. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 114,673 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $146.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 23,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $63,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 54,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $147,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 280,016 shares of company stock valued at $840,661 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 121,461 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

