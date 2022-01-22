Arcblock Trading Up 13.3% Over Last Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $17.78 million and $24.32 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00045770 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005849 BTC.

About Arcblock

ABT is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

