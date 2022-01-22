Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,741 shares of company stock worth $26,589,266 over the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 6,190.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $72.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.