ArGo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,990.00 (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One ArGo coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ArGo has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. ArGo has a market cap of $925,000.51 and approximately $3,990.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ArGo Profile

ARGO is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

