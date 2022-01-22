Ark Price Down 28% This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Ark has a total market cap of $111.55 million and $6.02 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002362 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 28% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,615,015 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

