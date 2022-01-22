Arqma Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,853.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $468,925.05 and approximately $2,853.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,303.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.36 or 0.06889819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00310799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.33 or 0.00833704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00068619 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00430232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00255146 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,129,144 coins and its circulating supply is 12,084,601 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.