Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 388.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,802 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.21% of Arrow Electronics worth $16,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,325,000 after acquiring an additional 353,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,416,000 after buying an additional 188,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,088,000 after buying an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after buying an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 28.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,145,000 after buying an additional 128,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $124.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

