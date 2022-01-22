Arweave (AR) Reaches One Day Volume of $92.53 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Arweave has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $30.96 or 0.00088493 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $92.53 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018029 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000219 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

