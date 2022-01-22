ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Price Tops $0.37

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

