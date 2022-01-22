Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 106.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,212 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Atkore worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Atkore by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $97.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $118.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.42.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

