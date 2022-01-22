Audius Price Tops $0.89 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $459.05 million and $34.32 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,072,692,308 coins and its circulating supply is 515,745,635 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

