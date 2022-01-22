Aurox Hits 24 Hour Volume of $645,929.00 (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $60.88 or 0.00172933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a market capitalization of $31.77 million and $645,929.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aurox has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurox alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00045173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Aurox Profile

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.