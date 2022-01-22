AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 44,275 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,275 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.05% of Raymond James worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 in the last 90 days. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $98.16 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.20.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

