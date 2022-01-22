AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,748,465 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,662,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.22% of Kinross Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 37.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.