AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $152.13 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.90.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $118,064,323. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.69.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

