AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,126 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP stock opened at $217.13 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.81 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.46.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

