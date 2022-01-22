AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,123 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,794,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 294.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.