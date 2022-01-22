AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,679 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.16% of Steel Dynamics worth $18,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after buying an additional 217,300 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLD stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.09. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

