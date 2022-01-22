AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,715 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of ViacomCBS worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 464,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 28,562 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $31.25 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

