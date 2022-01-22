AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 200,806 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,806 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,880 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 55.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 68,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 24,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 50.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 629,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 381.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,450,000 after buying an additional 13,668,108 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter worth $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

