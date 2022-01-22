AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 253,128 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 117.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,128 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.09% of Discovery worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 14.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 72,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 70.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 37,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

