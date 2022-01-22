AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 42,778 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,778 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.27. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.