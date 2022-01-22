AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $13.74 Million Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Athene worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH opened at $83.33 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $91.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Athene’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

