AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,491 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.08% of Crown worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,440,000 after acquiring an additional 134,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,767,000 after acquiring an additional 169,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Crown by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,363,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,207,000 after acquiring an additional 120,498 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 19.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,869,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,080,000 after acquiring an additional 300,068 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Crown by 85.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,181,000 after acquiring an additional 797,037 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $112.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

