AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 123,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,173,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.12% of West Fraser Timber at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.20. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $101.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The company’s revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

WFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.51.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

