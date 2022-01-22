AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 140,559 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,559 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.17% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $16,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 146.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,526,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,980,000 after acquiring an additional 34,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

