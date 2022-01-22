AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 3,831 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU opened at $313.02 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.45.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

