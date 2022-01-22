AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 260,735 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 260,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of Mosaic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 66.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 85.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.81.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $39.31 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $44.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

