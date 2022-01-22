AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of IPG opened at $35.35 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

