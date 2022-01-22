AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,126 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

FOX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie decreased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

