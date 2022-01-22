AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes $8.32 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 987,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

