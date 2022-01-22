AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes $9.02 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.08% of F5 Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Evercore ISI upgraded F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.34.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $294,666.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,576. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $221.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

