AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,488 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of WestRock worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.