AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,558 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.08% of VeriSign worth $19,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,746 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after purchasing an additional 383,991 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,623,000 after purchasing an additional 364,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,407,000 after purchasing an additional 325,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total value of $137,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,246,407 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $217.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.16.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

