Automata Network Trading 31.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $66.82 million and approximately $12.62 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00052423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.79 or 0.06868154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,325.38 or 0.99647192 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003286 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.