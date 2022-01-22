AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,766,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.75% of AutoNation worth $458,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after buying an additional 198,809 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,697,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after buying an additional 128,096 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in AutoNation by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 85,155 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 72,910 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $9,591,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,142 shares of company stock valued at $16,191,980. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

AN stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.25. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.64 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

